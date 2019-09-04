|
LLOYD, Geraldine Geraldine Lloyd, a native Austinite, a devoted wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother died peacefully in her sleep to join her loving husband of 72 years. Geraldine was born an identical twin to her sister, Billie Jean. Born on October 17, 1929 to William and Jessie Townsend Crooks. She was preceded in death by her brother, JD and sisters, Roberta, Dorothy, Polly, Billie Jean and Virginia. In 1947 Geraldine married the love of her life, Don Lloyd. Together they had 4 children, 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Geraldine was a professional housewife taking care of their children and running the household in all aspects. She loved to go dancing at the Broken Spoke every week with her husband, and enjoyed weekly Friday night dinners at the Nighthawk's #1 bar. She loved to go shopping, dressing up for special occasions and annual family trips to the beach with her daughter who was her best friend. Don and Geraldine were passionate Texas Longhorn football season ticket holders and enjoyed attending games for over 50 years. She especially enjoyed hosting pre-game parties and traveling to attend games not played in Austin. Geraldine was an exceptionally loving kind and caring person. She would go out of her way to care for family members and friends. Her happiness and joy of life carried on in her through her entire life. Don and Geraldine's love of spending the summers with their children at Lake Austin motivated them to purchase a lakeside summer home in 1970. For over 40 years, the lake house was the center of family activity on weekends and holidays. Geraldine loved to decorate her home for each holiday which resulted in her grandchildren knowing Granny was making each holiday extra special, especially Christmas when she couldn't resist going overboard! She baked everyone's birthday cakes for years on end. Once becoming empty nesters, Geraldine cooked Sunday lunch for the entire family every Sunday for over 25 years. Geraldine Lloyd is survived by her daughter, Linda; her sons Billy and Jerry; grandchildren, Monica Munoz and her husband, Danny, Billy Garcia, Chris Heeney and her husband Sean, Mike Lloyd, Maggie Lloyd, Keith Lloyd and his wife Maura, Ryan Lloyd and his wife Sara, Rita Botto and her husband Mike, Andrea Maceyra and her husband Bill, Eric Lloyd and his wife Kristen; and great-grandchildren, Zane, Zachary, Emma, Jack, Peyton, Jake, Katie, Gracie, Alex, Avery, Allie, Nick, Hannah, Milo, and Grant. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Lloyd, her son, Donnie; son-in-law, Billy Garcia; and great grandson, Jason Michael Lloyd. The family would like to thank Dr. David Joseph, Sheri, Beverly and extreme gratitude to the staff and caretakers at The Pavilion at Great Hills Memory Care, especially Cheryl, Tralainna, Sandra, Kamesha, Alex, Kiki, Sierra, and our Hospice nurse, Ginny. A donation in Geraldine's memory may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital. A visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin. Funeral service will be 10:00 am on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Austin Memorial Park. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 4, 2019