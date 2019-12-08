Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cook-Walden Funeral Home
6100 North Lamar
Austin, TX 78752
(512) 454-5611
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Pape
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Margaret "Gerrie" (Guokas) Pape

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Margaret "Gerrie" (Guokas) Pape Obituary
PAPE, Geraldine "Gerrie" Margaret Guokas Born Oct. 19, 1928, in Houston; died Nov. 30, 2019, in Austin. Survivors: children Amanda Pape and husband Mark Gresham, Karen Pape, Mark Pape, Brian Pape and wife Paige Frederick-Pape, and Mary Pape; grandchildren Eric Bolme, Diane Bolme, Nick Pape and wife Katie Duncan Pape, Madison Pape, Noah Pape, Chase Engel and wife Aly Sanguily; great-granddaughter Harlow Engel; sibling Sister Jean Marie Guokas; sister-in-law Marilyn Pape Hedger; and many nieces, nephews, and their offspring. Private services were held Dec. 4. Donations in Gerrie's memory may be made to the Guokas Girls scholarship with checks payable and mailed to Incarnate Word Academy, 609 Crawford, Houston, TX 77002, or The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (http://www.theaftd.org/).
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cook-Walden Funeral Home
Download Now