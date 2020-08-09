BONNER, Gerard Anthony Gerard Anthony Bonner passed away on July 24, 2020 in Austin, Texas. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 20, 1955 and grew up in Philadelphia and Chester, PA. He also lived in Georgia, Florida, Texas, and for the last 16 years has called Austin, TX home. Gerard graduated in 1973 from St. James High School, Chester, PA. After graduation, he pursued his love of theatre, performing and directing numerous plays at Metro Philadelphia theatres. Gerard lived in Miami when Hurricane Andrew devastated South Florida. For months he worked tirelessly for Coco Walk, the property he managed, while also working to help rebuild the community in which he lived. He received a certificate of appreciation from the State of Florida National Guard in recognition of his months of cooperation, understanding, and support. For the past 14 years, Gerard was employed by the Texas Department of State Health Services as an Investigator. Over the years he worked his way up to Lead Investigator Level 6, where his duties included training and mentoring new Investigators. Gerard was devoted to his job. He was professional and knowledgeable, with a work ethic that was beyond reproach. Gerard was a loving son, a deeply loved brother, cousin, uncle, great uncle, and a kind and supportive friend. To those of us who knew him, Gerard's quick wit and wonderful sense of humor brought smiles and laughter to our lives. His positive attitude was infectious and inspirational. To those of us who knew him, we knew a man of integrity in all he did. To those of us who knew him, Gerard was a kind and generous human being, lending a hand and heart to anyone who needed help and love. He was a shining, bright star in our sky. And, for those of us who knew him, that brightness filled us with joy. Gerard was predeceased by his parents, Daniel J. & Margaret J. Bonner, and his brother, Patrick J. Bonner. He is survived by his sisters and brothers, Mary White, Frances McDowell, Daniel Bonner, Bernadette Kromholz, and Kevin Bonner; his nephews and niece, Christopher McDowell (Andrea), Patricia Rubino (Rich), Drew White and Joseph White (Shelby); and great-nephews and niece, Aidan, Dominic, and Noah Rubino, and Madelyn Sophie White. He is also survived by many loving cousins from the United States and Ireland. He will be truly missed. And, he is truly loved. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Cancer Society
in memory of Gerard A. Bonner. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com
.