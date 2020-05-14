|
|
NICHOLS, Gerard Kendric Gerard Kendric Nichols "Gerry" was called to the Lord on May 12, 2020. Gerry was born July 17, 1941 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Virginia and Kendric Nichols. After graduating as Valedictorian at age 16 from Saint Francis Prep High School in Brooklyn, New York, Gerry went on to college to pursue his passion to become an engineer. He completed his undergraduate degree in engineering at the University of Notre Dame and his Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University. After graduation, Gerry married Patricia Quinn at Saint Benedict Joseph Labre Church in Queens, New York. They shared a beautiful life of 56 years. They have two children Brian (Elizabeth) Nichols and Missy (Todd) Smith. Along with 5 grandchildren, Meredith Nichols, Ian Nichols, Dawson Henderson, Doak Henderson and Brooke Smith; Two great-grandchildren, Charlotte Nichols and Robert Nichols. Gerry's career started with General Electric then moving to Ford Motor Company where Gerry ran large automotive parts factories in locations across the country. After 13 years with Ford Motor Company, Gerry spent the remainder of his career in the funeral industry. Gerry was the Vice President of manufacturing for Batesville Casket Company in Batesville, Indiana. He then moved to Houston, Texas to work for Service Corporation International (SCI). Gerry held many positions with SCI including Vice President of Manufacturing, Director of Procurement and at the end of his career with SCI he was a consultant assisting in cemetery development. Gerry's balance of work and family was one he strived to keep. Beyond Gerry's career accomplishments, his family was always a top priority. Gerry's love for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren was second to none. "Papa" was always involved with his family, playing games, attending sporting events, going swimming and skiing. He was always ready to get on the floor and play Lego's, build train tracks, and race hot wheels. This started right after his marriage with his young brother-in-law Butch and continued for 3 generations of his own children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gerry will be missed by many. The Nichols family wishes to thank Dr. Adam Schneider, the Oak Hill EMS and Fire Department, and the ICU staff at Saint David's South Hospital for their excellent care and kindness. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Friday, May 15th at 11:00 a.m. St. John Newman Catholic Church, Austin, Texas. Visitation on Thurs. May 14th at Cook-Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. with the Rosary said at 6 p.m. The interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to . Arrangements by Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home in Bastrop, Texas. Condolences may be offered at www.marrsjonesnewby.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 14, 2020