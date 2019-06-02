Resources More Obituaries for Gerardo Mayaudon Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Fr. Gerardo Gerra Mayaudon O.P.

MAYAUDON O.P., Fr. Gerardo Guerra Fr. Gerardo Guerra Mayaudón, O.P. was born on January 2, 1936 in Mexico City, Mexico, baptized forty days later. Before joining the Dominican order, he started his studies with Jesuit Fathers at the Instituto Oriente de Puebla and graduated in 1949. For a year, he was a member of the Army of Mexico. He later joined the J.E.C. (Catholic Student Youth) at the National University of Mexico (UNAM) while studying civil engineering in 1959. In 1960, elected President of J.E.C. and in 1961, he attended the international congress, PAX ROMANA in San Jose, Costa Rica. In 1963, Fr. Gerardo entered the Dominican Order in Mexico, he professed simple vows on January 17, 1964 and solemn vows on January 17, 1967. He was ordained to the Diaconate on May 17, 1968 and to the Priesthood on June 29, 1969. Originally, a member of the Province of Mexico, Fr. Gerardo later joined the Province of St. Martin de Porres in the US. Fr. Gerardo was very well educated and received many degrees from the Instituto Oriente de Puebla (Jesuitas). Graduated en 1949 with a B.S. from Universidad Nacional de México (UNAM), México City, Licenciatura en Ingenieria Civil 1959, Facultad de Ingeniería UNAM, Maestría en Teología en el Collegium Philosophiae and Theologia Dominicanum en Ottawa, Canadá, Licenciatura en Biología. Facultad de Ciencias de la UNAM, Maestría en Ciencias (Biología) Facultad de Ciencias de la UNAM, Doctorado en Biología de la Facultad de Ciencias de la UNAM. In the early 70's, Fr. Gerardo was Chaplain for the faculty of the schools of Engineering, Sciences, and Chemistry at the University Parish, Mexico, D.F. In 1974, he was also assistant to the Chaplain at the Divino Redemptor Convent, Mexico, D.F., as well as Rector of Divino Redemptor Church and Prior of the Dominican Priory. Fr. Gerardo was Professor of Philosophy at the Diocesan Seminary, Mexico D.F. In 1979, he taught philosophy to the Mexican priests in the secretariado de pastoral social de la Archidiocesis de Mexico. From 1977 to 1983, Fr. Gerardo taught at the Dominican House of Studies in Mexico. Appointed Socius to the Novice Master in Puerto Rico. Fr. Gerardo also served as Superior of Dominican Retreat House in the region of Mazahua Indians in Mexico State. In 1990 Fr. Gerardo was elected Prior of the Santo Domingo Priory, Mexico, D.F. For the next four years, Fr. Gerardo worked with adults and youth in downtown Mexico City. In 1994, he took a Sabbatical and completed Doctoral Studies in Austin, TX. Fr. Gerardo was then assigned to the Dominican community in Austin. He became an itinerant preacher serving in the Austin area, and in Mexico where he travelled many times a year. In 2001, Fr. Gerardo became a United States citizen. Fr. Gerardo was devoted to his faith and enjoyed sharing his knowledge and helping others in his community. He affected many people on a day-to-day basis through his healing ministry. Fr. Gerardo was a devoted servant for Our Lady of Guadalupe and celebrated her year after year with the Hispanic community. Fr. Gerardo always made himself available for anyone in need no matter the distance or time. He leaves behind a void in our hearts. He was full of love, which he shared with many and showed to others how to do so. Fr. Gerardo is predeceased by his mother, Maria Antonieta; father, Romualdo Guerra; brothers, Guillermo Guerra Mayaudón, and Victor Guerra Mayaudón. He leaves behind many grieving family members, including cousins, nephews and nieces in Mexico and in the US. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Southern Dominican Province, 1421 N. Causeway Blvd., Suite 200, Metairie, LA 70001 www.opsouth.org Visitation 9:00 am on Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church with Funeral Mass to begin at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 2, 2019