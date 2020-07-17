GHATTAS, GHATTAS M. Our Heavenly Father called his beloved Son, Ghattas M. Ghattas to His Kingdom on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was 85. Ghattas Mufadi Ghattas, was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was born to Mufadi and Eideah Ghattas in Amman, Jordan in 1934. He married Mariam Alarmaney and together they raised seven children. Ghattas served in the Jordanian Army and retired as a Sargent before moving to the United States in 1970. Ghattas epitomized the American Dream of Entrepreneurship. Despite limited English, and with just a few dollars in his pocket, he soon established himself and 'negotiated his way' into operating a small grocery store in St. Louis, Missouri. He then moved his family to the U.S. He focused his energy on learning business opening another grocery store, and another while employing his family in these businesses. After success in the grocery business, Ghattas operated nursing homes and real estate investments in Missouri and Texas. Ghattas was remembered by many as a 'stubborn fighter' who never gave up and was determined to buy and improve whatever business opportunity he chose to focus on. More importantly, he completed a mission to create a legacy for his family that will live on for years to come. Ghattas took great pride in his homeland of Jordan, and after his success in America, he returned to Jordan to build a beautiful Mountain-top home, and planted hundreds of olive trees where his family and friends enjoyed the best Olive Oil - a legacy which his children and grandchildren will enjoy for generations to follow. Ghattas enjoyed time with his family, vacations on the beach or lake shore enjoying a barbecue and especially a roaring fire. He enjoyed watching wrestling and playing card games at the kitchen table with all who dared to challenge his sharp card skills. In his last year, he learned he had cancer, again, and this time it would be his last battle. He bravely faced his fate, determined to spend as much time with his family as he could. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his family and priest as they prayed one final time with him. In that final moment, he beautifully honored his Christian Faith accepting Christ's final Earthly words: "Father, into Your hands I commit My Spirit." And having prayed this, he took his last breath and that was all he wanted. Ghattas is preceded in death by his wife, Mariam; son, Wasfi; and daughter, Abier; and Sandy Ghattas. His father, Mufadi Ghattas; mother, Eideah El-Gudsi; brothers, Jerius, Toufiq, Eiasa, Toma, Hannah, Elias and his sister, Fairuz. He is survived and lives on in those who must wait to be with him again including his son, Aiman Ghattas (Lisa), daughters Suha Vargas (Kenneth), Sawsan Makhamreh (Nader), Wafa Rivera (Ben), Ghadir Naufel (Naji) Rose Ghattas and Omar Ghattas. Grandchildren: Abier, Muna, Anthony and Andrew Ghattas; Rumzy Hneiti, Sean and Jonathan Vargas; Noer, Hannah and Michael Makhamreh; Arman and Christian Rivera; and Chafic and Zeyna Naufel. Zack, Gabe, Josh, Joe and Brittney Paubel, Jacob and Tiffany Ghattas. Great Grandchildren, Callahan Mercer, Grayson and Coralynn Ghattas, Alia Kay and Dantae Amir Bull. He will be buried by Rite of Christian burial in Austin, Texas alongside his wife Mariam Ghattas. Visitation will be from 6:00 8:00 PM on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Cook-Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home, 6300 W William Cannon Dr., in Austin. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Our Lady's Maronite Catholic Church, 1320 E 51st St., in Austin. Interment to follow at Cook-Walden Forest Oaks Memorial Park.