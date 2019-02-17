ANGUIANO, Gilbert Our Beloved Gilbert Anguiano age 84, of Austin, Texas was called by our Heavenly Father on Friday, February 15, 2019, after a long battle with heart & kidney disease. Gilbert was born on January 7, 1935, in Austin, Texas to Juan Anguiano Sr. and Hortencia Juarez. Gilbert was a devoted catholic and a faithful member of San Francisco Catholic Church all his life. Gilbert graduated from Travis High School in 1952, after high school he joined the United States Marine Corp to proudly serve our country, after returning home he attended college in Dallas where he earned a degree in Engineering. Gilbert met the love of his life Estanis (Connie) Castillo and after a loving relationship, they were married in June 1955, and they were blessed with three wonderful children. While working and raising their children, they loved dancing, going to picnics on special occasions at Barton Springs, traveled to the Texas coast, Mexico, and enjoyed flying to Las Vegas for fun. Gilbert worked for Firestone for 36 years as a master mechanic and 12 years for the City of Austin, police vehicle maintenance department until he retired. Gilbert was a very successful person, a hard worker, and invested his hard-earned money in buying, remodeling, and selling homes; some were rental properties. There were not too many times when he was younger that you didn't see him with a hammer in his hand, waiting to see what else could put his hammer to work. In 1973, he built EL FLAMINGO CLUB and to this day, the club is still active. He is preceded in death by his seven year old son, Gilbert Anguiano Jr.; brother, Frank Anguiano; parents Juan and Hortencia Anguiano; sister, Gracie Gonzalez, and his best furry friend "Papas". Gilbert is survived by his wife, Estanis (Connie) Castillo Anguiano; son, John Anguiano III (Becky); daughter, Rose Anguiano Saldana; sister, Alice Anguiano Walston; brothers, Abelardo Anguiano (Eva), John Anguiano, Jr. (Lupe) and Pete Anguiano; grandchildren, Leah Figueroa Gonsalez (Jason), Joseph (Jay) Figueroa, Anthony Chavez (Christina) and Amy Chavez; 9-Great Grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and numerous extended family. The family want to thank St. David's South Austin Hospital, doctors, nurses, and hospital staff for their loving care, as well as the Hospice he received. A very special thanks to our son, John Anguiano III, for the countless hours he spent loving and taking care of his father, to his daughter, Rose A. Saldana, Susie Ayala, and Mrs. Gracia Moreno for all the help and support given to the family. Pallbearers will be Joseph Jay Figueroa, Jason Gonsales, Maximino Moreno, Otilio Vallejo, Pete Anguiano, and Tony Chavez. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home South Side located at 6204 South First Street; Austin, Texas 78745. A Celebration of Christian Burial Mass will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday February 20, 2019, at San Francisco Javier Catholic Church by Fr. Abraham Puente & Fr. James Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to offer condolences and send flowers Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary