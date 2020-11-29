1/1
Gilberto Hernandez Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gilberto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HERNANDEZ SR., Gilberto Age 64, of Austin, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, November 27, 2020. Gilberto was born in Buenavista, SLP, Mexico on February 4, 1956. Gilberto is survived by his wife of 40 years, Antonia Hernandez. He is also survived by his three sons, Gilberto, Jesus, and Eduardo; and six daughters, Rosa and husband Adam Galindo; Beatriz; Susana and husband Edgar Ceballos; Luz and husband Ruben Ruedas; Gloria and husband Pourya Samari; Laura and partner Shane. Gilberto is also survived by 9 grandchildren: Christopher Galindo; Adriana, Anabella, Amelia, & Andres Ceballos; Logan, & Luke Ruedas; and Parin & Baby Samari. He is also survived by his brother and best friend Rafael Hernandez, his wife Graciela, his nephews, Luis Angel, Rafael Jr, Raul, and niece Daenna; and will be missed by countless relatives, friends, and coworkers at Purcell Tire Company. Gilberto was a part of Purcell Tire Company for almost 30 years where enjoyed working and was beloved by all. He enjoyed reading, fixing cars with his kids and brother Rafael, and playing in his pristine grass with his grandchildren. He taught his 9 children to always work hard, how to change a flat tire, how to select quality tools, and when in doubt, just buy the most expensive. Gilberto taught everyone around him that if you're going to do something, take your time, and do it right. He loved his family above all. His quiet resolve gave him incredible strength and resiliency, which comforted those around him. He found great comfort in knowing we have each other to lean on during this difficult time Service Information can be found at missionmemorials.com. Memorial will be livestreamed Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 7pm Mission Funeral Home, 6204 South First Street, in Austin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent via Venmo @Gilberto_Hernandez_112720 and condolences may be sent to: gilbertohernandez11272020@gmail.com. Everybody has a story about Gilberto and we'd love to hear them all.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin
6204 South First Street
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 444-3355
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved