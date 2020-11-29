HERNANDEZ SR., Gilberto Age 64, of Austin, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, November 27, 2020. Gilberto was born in Buenavista, SLP, Mexico on February 4, 1956. Gilberto is survived by his wife of 40 years, Antonia Hernandez. He is also survived by his three sons, Gilberto, Jesus, and Eduardo; and six daughters, Rosa and husband Adam Galindo; Beatriz; Susana and husband Edgar Ceballos; Luz and husband Ruben Ruedas; Gloria and husband Pourya Samari; Laura and partner Shane. Gilberto is also survived by 9 grandchildren: Christopher Galindo; Adriana, Anabella, Amelia, & Andres Ceballos; Logan, & Luke Ruedas; and Parin & Baby Samari. He is also survived by his brother and best friend Rafael Hernandez, his wife Graciela, his nephews, Luis Angel, Rafael Jr, Raul, and niece Daenna; and will be missed by countless relatives, friends, and coworkers at Purcell Tire Company. Gilberto was a part of Purcell Tire Company for almost 30 years where enjoyed working and was beloved by all. He enjoyed reading, fixing cars with his kids and brother Rafael, and playing in his pristine grass with his grandchildren. He taught his 9 children to always work hard, how to change a flat tire, how to select quality tools, and when in doubt, just buy the most expensive. Gilberto taught everyone around him that if you're going to do something, take your time, and do it right. He loved his family above all. His quiet resolve gave him incredible strength and resiliency, which comforted those around him. He found great comfort in knowing we have each other to lean on during this difficult time Service Information can be found at missionmemorials.com
. Memorial will be livestreamed Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 7pm Mission Funeral Home, 6204 South First Street, in Austin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent via Venmo @Gilberto_Hernandez_112720 and condolences may be sent to: gilbertohernandez11272020@gmail.com. Everybody has a story about Gilberto and we'd love to hear them all.