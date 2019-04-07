HANNA, Gilford Lyndon Gilford Lyndon Hanna, better known as G.L. , "Bugger" and most importantly, Babe, Dad, Grandpa and Grandpa Boogie, went to be with Lord, family and friends, early Wednesday morning, April 3, 2019 at his home in High Grove. He was born October 20, 1938 to G.A. "Jones" and Maxine Hanna. He attended schools in High Grove, Bastrop and Nixon Clay College. G.L. met the love of his life, Margaret Ann Schultz in 1954 on a blind date. A year later they married on Nov. 5th, 1955. They would have celebrated 64 years of marriage this year. He was blessed with three sons, Mike, Glenn, Kirk; two daughters in law, 7 Grandchildren and 9 Great-Grandchildren whom he adored. G.L owned Hanna Refrigeration & AC in Austin. After that he and his family moved to High Grove, in Bastrop county where he later ran for County Commissioner, Pct.3. He was elected in 1993, a position he held for 8 years before retiring in 2001. There are no adequate words to convey the appreciation of the love and support that has been given these last 4 years to G.L. The visits, phones calls and support he has received from friends and family meant so much to him. The family would also like to give special thanks to Dr. Faisal Syed and Dr. Kalpesh Patel and their staff. With God's will and these wonderful doctors that did not give up on him, he was able to live 4 more years. He came to love these doctors and their staff. G.L. is survived by "his Bride", Margaret, sons, Michael, Glenn (Kerri) and Kirk (Peggy); grandsons, Aaron, Jeffrey, Austin, Lance and Zachary Hanna; granddaughters, Rebecca Hanna and Emily Dickinson; granddaughter-in-laws, Bree Hanna and Michelle Villegas; great-grandsons, Daeton Lyndon Hanna, Silas Hanna, Camden Nicholson, Joseph Villegas; great-granddaughters, Laynie Hanna, Charlotte Mae Hanna, Rhyleigh Grace Hanna, Abigail Hanna, Lili Villegas; his sisters Helen (Dyer) Gonzales, Brothers, James Hanna, Lynn Hanna; Sister-in -Laws, Dolores Hanna, Bea Hanna, many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. The visitation will be from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Marrs Jones Newby Funeral Home in Bastrop, Texas. The Funeral Service will begin at 10:30am on Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockne, Texas. Burial will follow the services at Oak Hill Cemetery in Smithville, Texas. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary