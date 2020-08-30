SEAQUIST, Gina Garrard Gina Garrard Seaquist, born on May 6, 1961, passed away peacefully at home on August 26, 2020. Gina was the daughter of Doris and Robert Edgar and John Hansborough Jr. She is survived by her loving husband Scott Seaquist, her daughters Stayci and Shelby Seaquist, her sisters Julie Reedy and Leslie Kelsay, and multiple nieces and nephews. Gina graduated from Crockett High School in Austin and attended Temple Community College focusing on childhood development. She married the love of her life, Scott Seaquist, on May 2, 1992. Gina worked for St. Mary's Catholic School for 9 years, where she taught physical education and pre-school, and more recently at Taylor Housing Authority, where she loved supporting the residents. She was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed volunteering at her daughter's school and activities. She was extremely proud of her girls. Gina deeply loved her family, animals and helping others. She was always there to help those in need. She was surrounded by her family and those who loved her during the last several weeks. She will be missed and forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Taylor Rodeo Association Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 562, Taylor, TX 76574 or Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter at 1855 SE Inner Loop, Georgetown, TX 78626.