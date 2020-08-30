1/1
Gina Garrard Seaquist
1961 - 2020
SEAQUIST, Gina Garrard Gina Garrard Seaquist, born on May 6, 1961, passed away peacefully at home on August 26, 2020. Gina was the daughter of Doris and Robert Edgar and John Hansborough Jr. She is survived by her loving husband Scott Seaquist, her daughters Stayci and Shelby Seaquist, her sisters Julie Reedy and Leslie Kelsay, and multiple nieces and nephews. Gina graduated from Crockett High School in Austin and attended Temple Community College focusing on childhood development. She married the love of her life, Scott Seaquist, on May 2, 1992. Gina worked for St. Mary's Catholic School for 9 years, where she taught physical education and pre-school, and more recently at Taylor Housing Authority, where she loved supporting the residents. She was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed volunteering at her daughter's school and activities. She was extremely proud of her girls. Gina deeply loved her family, animals and helping others. She was always there to help those in need. She was surrounded by her family and those who loved her during the last several weeks. She will be missed and forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Taylor Rodeo Association Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 562, Taylor, TX 76574 or Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter at 1855 SE Inner Loop, Georgetown, TX 78626.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Providence Funeral Home - Taylor
807 Carlos Parker Blvd., NW
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 352-5909
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
August 29, 2020
We all will miss her smile. Our condolences to the family. Brian and Camille Brinkmeyer
Camille Brinkmeyer
Friend
August 29, 2020
Gina was a kind, sweet soul. Her love of family and animals showed in her actions. I'm blessed to have called her friend. My heart goes out to you, Scott, the girls' and your families. She is pain free in heaven and will keep watch over you all.
Laura Bachmeyer
Friend
August 29, 2020
Scott you and your girls are in our thoughts and prayers. May you all find comfort in knowing she is no longer in pain. Keep sharing wonderful memories about her and she will always be with you. GOD BLESS!
Carol and Earnest Gardner
Friend
August 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Donald Rowe
Friend
August 28, 2020
Scott, I am so sorry to hear this news. I send my thoughts & Prayers to you & the family. May she RIP.
Tracy Kerzee
Friend
August 28, 2020
Praying for you and your family.
God Strengthen this family during this time .
Wanda Tillis
August 28, 2020
Praying for you and family ,from my heart my deepest condolences
Stephen De Luna
Friend
August 28, 2020
Mrs. Seaquist will be missed dearly. Wonderful lady who was always helping others! We met when I was in school at St. Mary’s. She saw me grow up and was somehow always watching over me and would pick me up when I was walking home from school in the heat of summer. She was an awesome mother, wife and friend! Rest In Peace! She will always be with y’all!
Forrest Williams
Student
August 28, 2020
Our deepest heartfelt sympathy go out to Scott , their girls and the entire family and friends of Gina. We were just so very saddened to hear about her passing. Although haven’t seen her in years, we had the pleasure of getting to know her. She was a very likable and fun person. May God embrace you with his light and love during this very difficult time.
Debbie and Jayson Danek
Friend
August 28, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Allen and Hazel Chasak
Acquaintance
