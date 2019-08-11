Home

CARAWAY, Ginger Birdwell Parks Ginger Birdwell Parks Caraway was born in Beaumont, Texas in 1944. She died, unexpectedly, in May of this year at 74. She maxed out her time here on earth with a joyous love of living. She was an artist, adventuress, friend, mother and grandmother. Her heart was open to all and she threw herself into making and teaching art, riding motorcycles, sailing, beaching, parasailing, living in Mexico, and cherishing her two sons, Ron and Kyle, and her grandkids. Her enthusiasm for life and her ability to create beauty will be missed immensely.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 11, 2019
