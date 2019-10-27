Home

GLADYS MARIE PULLEY Obituary
PULLEY, Gladys Marie of Smithville, TX died October 14, 2019. Marie was born on October 21, 1920 to John R Banks and Sara Gordon Banks in East Prairie, Missouri. She was 98. Marie is survived by her son Bob and his wife Sandy, granddaughter Lynda Strand, and her great-grandsons Spencer and Ryan and his wife Kirsten. Cremation arrangements have been made with All Faiths of the Pines in Smithville, TX. Her remains along with her husband's, Arval Pulley will be interred in their home state of Missouri at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 27, 2019
