STRONGS, Gladys Marie Gladys Marie Strongs, 89, of Austin, died Saturday, August 10th. She was born in Austin, TX on February 13, 1930 a daughter of the late Minnie Martin and the late Henry Smith. Celebration Service of her life will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, August 17th at the Olivet Baptist Church,1179 San Bernard Street, Austin, Texas. Visitation and flowers can be delivered Friday 4:00 7:00pm to Phillips Upshaw and Richards, 1410 E. 12th Street, Austin, Texas, 78702. Burial will in the Evergreen Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. Gladys' family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 15, 2019