Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Strongs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Strongs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Strongs Obituary
STRONGS, Gladys Marie Gladys Marie Strongs, 89, of Austin, died Saturday, August 10th. She was born in Austin, TX on February 13, 1930 a daughter of the late Minnie Martin and the late Henry Smith. Celebration Service of her life will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, August 17th at the Olivet Baptist Church,1179 San Bernard Street, Austin, Texas. Visitation and flowers can be delivered Friday 4:00 7:00pm to Phillips Upshaw and Richards, 1410 E. 12th Street, Austin, Texas, 78702. Burial will in the Evergreen Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. Gladys' family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now