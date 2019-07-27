Home

Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home
Gleen Bailey Gardner Obituary
GARDNER, Glenn Bailey On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Glenn Bailey Gardner of Rosanky, Texas, went to be with the lord after a long illness. he was preceded in death by his parents, Dan B. and Virginia Gardner of Austin. he is survived by a wife, Martha, two sons, clay and matt, two daughters-in-law, Melinda and Meagan, and five beloved grandchildren. he was an active member of Rosanky Baptist Church and loved teaching the men's class on Sunday mornings. Glenn was an outstanding citizen who loved people and most of all, he loved his lord Jesus Christ. he will be greatly missed. Visitation will be 3:00 to 5:00pm Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home in Bastrop. Funeral Services with be 10:00am Monday at Rosanky Baptist Church with burial following in Rosanky Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 27, 2019
