WILKINSON, Glen Glen Wilkinson went home to be with the Lord on August 4, 2020, after a long battle with dementia. Glen was born in Randlett, Oklahoma on September 9, 1928. After high school he joined the U.S. Air Force. During his service he had several duty stations, including 3 years in Tripoli, Africa and a stint in Vietnam. Glen retired from the Air Force after 20 years of service. Glen married Nina Holder on February 8, 1950, and they had 5 children. After retiring from the Air Force they moved to Bastrop in 1969 and enjoyed life living by the river. They did a lot of volunteer work, he loved gardening, found a church family, and enjoyed their ever growing family. Glen was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Edna Wilkinson, his daughter, Pamela Leisure, his grandaughter Candace Lee, his brothers Gene, Jerry, Kenneth, and Jimmie Wilkinson, his sisters Margie Harwell, Sue Bowles and Gladys Davis. Glen is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Nina Wilkinson, daughters Glenda (David) Moore and Sherril Kullenberg, sons Don (Tiffany) Wilkinson, and Ron (Sharon) Wilkinson, 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, and his sister Virgie Mullins. Glen was laid to rest on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery in Bastrop. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to an Alzheimer's or Veteran's organization of your choice.



