|
|
RAY, Glenda Fay Glenda Fay Ray, 55, of Austin, died Monday, November 18 th . She was born in Austin, TX on June 19, 1964, a daughter of Nobie Lee (Caldwell) and Charles Wesley Ray The Celebration of Her Life Service will be11 AM on Wednesday, November 27th at Antioch Baptist Church with Rev. Walter Jasper officiating. Interment at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, 3 PM to 6 PM on Tuesday, November 26 th . Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 24, 2019