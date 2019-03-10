MURRAY, Glenda Louise Klein On Thursday, March 7, 2019, Glenda Louise Klein Murray, passed away at the age of 80. Glenda was born on December 16, 1938, in Harlingen, TX to George Klein and Corinne Dvorak Klein. She graduated valedictorian from St. Mary's Catholic Academy, attended the University of Texas in Austin and worked at Texas Department of Public Safety before becoming a homemaker. In high school Glenda played softball, basketball and fenced. She loved the outdoors, church, playing piano, sewing, bingo, puzzles, reading, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Regina; father, George; mother, Corinne; sister, Cynthia Nisula; and brothers, J.W. and Gaylord Scogin. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Lane; son-in-law, Bryan Lane; grandsons, Ryan Osborne, Brandon Flores and Reace Lane; great-grandson, Lorenzo Flores; sisters-in-law, Beatrice and Joyce Scogin; brother-in-law, Ralph Nisula; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2018 at 5:00 PM, with Recitation of Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Cook Walden North Lamar Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Assumption Cemetery. Thank you to the amazing staff and residents of Gracy Woods II Living Center. They provided Glenda a loving home and brought much joy to her last eight years. Condolences may be left at www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary