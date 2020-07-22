MILLER, Glenda Age 78, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on July 11, 2020. She was born December 22, 1941 in Joplin, Missouri to George J. Tolliver and M. Wilma (Brown) Tolliver. Glenda grew up in Los Angeles, California with her five sisters and three brothers. While in college she worked at Lerner's where she met Connie Miller, Sr. She and Connie married on January 20, 1962. Glenda and Connie were married in Los Angeles, California, where they lived for a short period before moving to Austin, Texas. They had a long union lasting 57 years until he passed away on April 3, 2019. Glenda was a devoted and loving mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She was affectionately called Meemaw by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She especially loved her role as Meemaw. She was kind and generous and was loved by all that knew her. Glenda Miller worked for the Internal Revenue Service for several years. After leaving IRS, she worked for the Veteran's Administration as a computer specialist for over 25 years until retiring in April 2000. Glenda enjoyed traveling, playing tennis, bowling and reading. Glenda was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Jimmy, Timothy, Marva, and Thomas. Glenda is survived by her sisters: Rose (Fred), Ronnie, Lori and Terri; her children, Ramonica (Ramon), Connie Jr. (Gina), Rochelle and Troy (April); 10 Grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and her many nephews and nieces. All of whom she loved and touched deeply. Family & friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, July 23rd from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Cook Walden Capital Parks, 14501 N. Interstate Highway 35, Plugerville, Texas. Her life will be celebrated in a private ceremony on July 24th at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home.