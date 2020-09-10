DUNCUM, Glenda Ray Foster Glenda Ray Foster Duncum from Buda, Texas passed away from her earthly life into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August,19th, 2020. She was born on July 27,1945 in Miles City, Montana. She graduated from Farmington High School in Farmington, New Mexico & attended West Texas State in Canyon,Texas. There she met Bobby Eldon Duncum whom she married on January 18, 1965. They were married 55 years. They had two boys, Bobby & Duane. She had an eventful life, moving to various states and traveling with her boys and husband in the NFL, Canadian league, then eventually in the World Wrestling Federation. When their lives slowed down, she was one of the first employees with Keller Williams in Austin. She then continued a successful career working for McMorris Ford. During these years she had tremendous joy watching her two boys play football for the University of Texas for 6 years. These were some of the many highlights of her life. She later worked for various department stores, attended Bible Study Fellowship, Great Hills Baptist Church and never met a stranger. She was known to take care of a stray pet or two. She smiled and laughed often (mostly at herself), gave generously when she didn't have it to give and rarely complained, even during the tough times. She had such joy seeing her grandchildren grow up, watching their various sporting events and talking about the success of her sister's family. She is survived by her husband Bobby Duncum of Buda, TX; son Duane Duncum and wife Nicole Duncum of Austin; sister -in- law Dell Milstead of Austin; nephew Jimmy and wife Traci Milstead & their children Jesse and Jamie of Round Rock, TX; nephew Jimmy D & wife Margie Milstead; Jimmy D's son Kevin Milstead of Austin; nephew Ricky Duncum & nephew Russell Duncum of Austin and their families. She is also survived by her sister Marsha Merritt and husband Ken of Scottsdale, AZ. She is survived by her granddaughter Tyler, grandsons BobbyRush and Benjamin; daughter -n-law Michelle Duncum and her granddaughter Cassidy Duncum of Arlington, TX; nieces Kendra Doyel and husband John Doyel and their children Karsen & Beck of Costa Mesa, CA, Kyleigh Merritt of Phoenix AZ, Janna Kantola and husband Kevin of Phoenix AZ, and her Aunt Jo Thorton of Farmington, NM. Last but not least her favorite furry friend, Terrier dog, "Hey You". She was preceded in death by her parents Ed & Lucille Foster; son Bobby Edward Duncum; grandson Austen Reade; brother & sister -in- law Billy & Stelouise Duncum; brother -in- law Laroy Milstead & her cousin Evelyn Reid of Farmington, New Mexico. Gifts of benevolence may be given in kind to the Trotter House 2717 Rio Grande Austin, Tx 78705 trotterhouse.org
