DICKINSON, Glenda Rose Glenda Rose Dickinson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away October 31st, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born in Longview TX to Leslie and Essie Houseworth. As she begins her new life in Heaven, she leaves behind a host of fun memories, life lessons and will be sorely missed by friends and family.



