PETERSON, Glenn August Glenn August Peterson of Dripping Springs, TX, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019, with family by his side. He was born July 6, 1977, in Austin, TX, and lived in the area his entire life. He loved and was loved by countless friends and family who will miss him dearly. He is survived by his parents, Calvin and Merry Peterson, brothers, Eric (Lori) Peterson and Vincent (Lisafiancé) Peterson, maternal grandmother, Lucille Smith, 2 nieces, and 2 nephews. A memorial service and celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 27, 2019