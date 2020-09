GARNER, Glenn E. (September 22, 1948 - September 12, 2020) Glenn Garner Jr., 71, of Rosanky passed away on September 12, 2020. He was born in Austin Texas on September 22, 1948 to parents Glenn E. Garner Sr. and Marjorie Wolf Garner. Glenn was a farmer and rancher and enjoyed raising registered longhorn cattle. He was employed at the City Of Austin and retired in 2014. Glenn is survived by his son, Jason Garner and his wife Laura Garner of Rosanky Texas, his grandchild Summer Garner; his brother William Garner and his wife April Garner and their sons William and Towns Garner. He was preceded in death by his parents Glenn E Garner Sr. and mother Marjorie Wolf Garner. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM at McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E Pecan St., Lockhart, TX 78644.



