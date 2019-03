BRUNT, Glenn Elliott Glenn Elliott Brunt, age 58, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. David's Medical Center, Round Rock, TX. He was born on April 12, 1960 in Carlsbad, New Mexico. He was the husband of Cheryl Patricia Brunt and was the son of the late Glenn Edward Brunt and the late LaVerle Wright McCollaum. He graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1978. He later earned a drafting degree in Clovis, New Mexico. He had been employed at Abbott Laboratories until 1992 and then worked at Emerald Meadows Construction for Sam Darlington. He worked for Emerald Meadows Construction for 25 years. Not only was he a valued employee, but also became a wonderful friend to Sam. Glenn was a parishioner of St. William Catholic Church and was an active member of the Pro-Life Committee. He took great pride in setting up the annual Christmas Tree of Hope each year. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed golfing, swimming, woodworking, remodeling, and craftsmanship. He will be remembered for his humor, lightheartedness, generosity, honesty, love of friends and family. Glenn was a good neighbor with a kind and charitable heart. Glenn also loved the holidays, especially Christmas. His home was always filled with holiday cheer, lights, music, and friends. Glenn had many collections including, trains, cars, puzzles, baseball caps, and Budweiser steins. Glenn and Cheryl enjoyed frequent travel, including a pilgrimage to Ireland in August of 2018 to celebrate their 32nd Wedding Anniversary. Glenn is survived by his wife Cheryl, brother, J.D. McCollaum, loving poodle JJ, and numerous other family and friends. He will be greatly missed by his wife and all who knew him. Visitation will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. 8:00 P.M. at Beck Funeral Home ,4765 Priem Ln in Pflugerville, Texas with a Rosary recited at 7:00 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. William Catholic Church, 620 Round rock West dr. Round Rock, Texas. Interment immediately following mass at Hutto Cemetery, Hutto, Texas. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary