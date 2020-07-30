RUFFIN, Glenn James Glenn Ruffin, 24, of Pflugerville died Sunday, July 26th. He was born in New Orleans, LA on February 17, 1996, a son of Andrea Ruffin. The Family Celebration of His Life Service will be1PM (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/
7325565/glennruffin) on Tuesday, August 4th at St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702 3PM-4PM on Monday, August 3rd. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.