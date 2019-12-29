|
|
POLAN, JR., Glenn Kraege December 20, 1948 December 21, 2019 Kraege Polan passed away at home, reluctantly leaving those he loved, on December 21, 2019, with his wife by his side. He was born in Nixon, Texas on December 20, 1948 to Ruth Walker Polan and Glenn Kraege Polan. A son of a Methodist minister, his family moved many times when his father was sent to serve new churches. When asked where he was from, "Huntsville" was his response, because he graduated from high school and made lifelong friends there. Kraege loved to tell stories of his "entrepreneurial" endeavors and sporting feats during his Huntsville years reminding his sons often that "They called me Mr. Touchdown." During the summer, he fought fires in Alaska to pay for college and always had an interesting way to make ends meet. During this time, Kraege met and married Gaye Blumberg Polan in 1970 with whom he later shared two sons. He graduated from the University of Texas and made Austin his home. Growing up with little, there were no boring jobs for Kraege, and he could talk for hours when the key to his quiet demeanor was unlocked. In 1971, he began a career in and around the Texas Capitol that spanned almost 40 years, beginning as a legislative aide for John Hannah in 1971, later with Speaker Price Daniel, Jr, and finally working then Representative (and later Senator and lifelong friend) Carl Parker on his Speaker's race. Beginning in 1975, he launched his lobbying practice, Polan Consulting, hiring Deborah Goodell (Polan) in 1990 as General Counsel, forming Polan Ingram Advocacy Group with Dickie Ingram shortly thereafter and bringing Robert Culley into the firm. Kraege and Deborah ultimately became life partners, marrying in 1997, and Kraege, Dickie and Robert worked together until Dickie's untimely death in 1999. From then until his retirement in 2016, Kraege shared a successful practice with his dear friend Robert, Polan Culley, Inc. Kraege enjoyed his career at the Capitol and in various business ventures throughout the years, but what he did for a living was not what defined him. While Kraege had a great wit, he was also the most generous man you will ever know. And, if you were lucky enough to break through to his heartyou know who you were, he was fiercely loyal and offered you a friendship that was without measure. His love was deep for family, friends and his Texas roots. He treated all people the same based on their character, not because of their means, their color or their political leanings. He loved deer and quail hunting with his sons in South Texas, fishing and spending time with Deborah at their place in Rockport, the Texas Longhorns and his grandchildren, who gave him such joy. He leaves behind his wife Deborah, and his legacy of children and grandchildren, in whom he took great pride: Parker Price Polan and his wife Mary Oates Polan who Kraege considered a daughter; Walker Kraege Polan; Chance Kraege Polan, and his grandchildren Henry Price Polan (Hap), William Kraege Polan, Virginia Snow Polan, and Ruth Herring Polan. He also leaves his brother, Ted David Polan and his wife, Robbie Carlyle Polan, and nephews Thomas and William and their wives and families, cousins on both the Walker and Polan sides of his family, and the family that he "picked" throughout the years. To all those who have supported Kraege, Deborah and their family during this past year, we offer our most heartfelt thanks. We could not have made this journey without your love and kindness. A memorial service celebrating Kraege's life will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3208 Exposition, at 2:00 pm on Friday, January 3, 2020 with a reception to follow at 3:00 pm at the Austin Land and Cattle Company, 1205 N. Lamar Blvd. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Gladney Center for Adoption (https://iamgladney.org/tribute-gifts) or Mobile Loaves and Fishes / Community First! Village (https://mlf.org/ ). Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 29, 2019