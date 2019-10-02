|
RAMIREZ, Gloria Ann Our beloved Gloria Ann Ramirez, age 76, a native of Austin born in historic Holy Cross Hospital, was called to her eternal rest by our Heavenly Father on September 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her brother Guadalupe Ramirez Jr. and her parents Guadalupe Ramirez Sr. and Lucy Reyes. Gloria is survived by her niece Lucy Marie Ramirez and nephew Andy Gonzalez Ramirez, as well as her sister-in-law Eva Gonzalez Ramirez, cousins Vicky Calderon, Frank Sanchez and his wife Margie, 2nd cousin Pat Wells and their families in Texas and Arizona, and many relatives scattered around the nation. Throughout her life, Gloria boldly embraced both her Mexican and American heritage. Gloria first attended school at St. Austin's, St. Mary's and then graduated from A.S. Johnston High School, followed by finishing school at Nixon Clay Commercial College. Gloria worked in a variety of fields: managed the dessert counter at her father's place Chef Lupe's Mexican Food Restaurant at 290 East, owned a taco stand, worked as visiting Home Health Aid, worked with The Health and Human Services office and Volunteered at Seton Hospital. She was a very active Catholic and participated in the San Jose Church Choir while residing in that parish. Upon moving to North Loop Apartments Gloria joined the St. Louis Catholic Church, and was a member of the Catholic Scripture Studies. She endeared herself to so many along the way, but most especially to Barbara Heyl, Elizabeth Babin and Patty Coville. The Viewing Ceremony will be Monday 10/7/19 from 9am-10am at King Tears Mortuary, 1300 E. 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702 promptly followed by the burial from 11-11:20 at Wells School County Cemetery, 14510 Wells School Rd, Manor, TX 78653. There will be no organized driving procession, so just join us there. Anyone wishing to participate in the Upcoming Memorial Mass fund for Gloria, donations can be sent to: St. Louis King of France Catholic Church, 7601 Burnet Rd., Austin, Texas 78757.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 2, 2019