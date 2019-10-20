|
|
DILLY, Gloria Gloria Faye Welton Dilly departed this life for the blessed eternity on October 15, 2019. She was born on January 18, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan as the only child of Pearl Lucille and Leonard Judd Welton. Gloria was raised in Detroit, educated in that public school system and married Arthur Dilly on June 1, 1951 in a ceremony which combined the families' long-standing Methodist and Presbyterian affiliations. Gloria and Art were happily and devotedly married for 66 years and the union was blessed with three loving and supportive daughters. Gloria is survived by her daughters, Sandra Dilly, Marie Lynn Werner and Cheryl Ann McDavid as well as son-in-law Danny Werner. Also surviving are the grandsons she treasured: Sean and William Werner and Christopher and Mitchell McDavid, as well as great grandchildren Gracie Ann and Beau Patrick McDavid and Colton Werner. While living a life essentially centered around the enjoyment and enrichment of family life and the celebration of those treasured memories, Gloria was a dedicated and steadfast volunteer in the Seton Medical Center Auxiliary. She accumulated 57,117 hours of volunteer service in several positions of responsibility. That volunteer record is the equivalent of more than 1,428 forty-hour work weeksabout 27 1/2 years of full-time dedicated service to enhance the Seton Families' mission of health care. Memorial contributions may be made to: Seton Medical Center Auxiliary, 1201 West 38th St. Austin, TX 78705 or to the . The family will receive visitors Saturday, October 26, 2019 between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 North Lamar. In keeping with Gloria's wishes there will be no public funeral service. Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2019