SCHIRPIK, Gloria Helen Mitchon Gloria Helen Mitchon Schirpik was born in Austin, Texas on October 2, 1938 and died peacefully at her home in Austin on December, 2 2019 at the age of 81. Gloria was a life-long resident of Austin. A member of St. Luke's Methodist church. She attended McCallum High School, and the University of Texas. She spent many years supporting the family businesses with her husband, including the Austin Typewriter Co., Rocket Motors and Cedar Park Overhead Doors. Gloria later transitioned to pursing her creative talents, including writing, photography, stained glass making but she was mostly known for her colorful folk art reptiles and birds that were found in galleries and art shows around Texas. When not creating, she was a great lover of fiction. She will be remembered as a wonderful wife and mother, her great sense of humor and her sweet, loving nature. Gloria was proceeded in death by her father Fred Mitchon and mother Helen. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Franklin Schirpik, her daughter Karen Grenier and her husband Don, son Grant Schirpik, sister Gail Elaine Lowry-Standley, Grandchildren, Keaton Karst, Kelsey Karst, and Jessica Grenier Intona, and numerous nieces and nephews and many life-long friends. The memorial will be held at Beck Funeral Home (Beckchapels.com) 15709 Ranch Road 620 Austin, TX 78717 at 2:00 pm on Thursday, December 5. There will be no graveside service. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the . www2.heart.org/goto/GloriaSchirpik
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 4, 2019