CLARK, Gloria Mr. Larry James Leger, Jr, 43 of Pflugerville, TX, died, Sunday July 7th. He was born in Austin, TX on November 1, 1975, a son of Larry Leger, Sr and Brenda Dobbins. The Celebration of his Life Service will be 10:00 on Saturday, July 27th at Alice Taylor King Chapel, 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to the same location on Friday, July 26th, 4:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at Cook Walden Capital Park Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. The Leger family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 21, 2019