FRANKLIN, Gloria Jean Williams "Punkin" Gloria Franklin, 71, of Austin died Tuesday, October 6th.,She was born in Austin, TX on July 20, 1949, a daughter of the late Isabella (Pearson) and Johnson Miller. She was the widow of Maurice Granderson Franklin. The Celebration of her Life Service (can be viewed on livestream on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts
/7325565/gloriafranklin) will will be 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 17th at St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Friday, October 16th. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information.