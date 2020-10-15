1/1
Gloria Jean Williams Franklin
1949 - 2020
FRANKLIN, Gloria Jean Williams "Punkin" Gloria Franklin, 71, of Austin died Tuesday, October 6th.,She was born in Austin, TX on July 20, 1949, a daughter of the late Isabella (Pearson) and Johnson Miller. She was the widow of Maurice Granderson Franklin. The Celebration of her Life Service (can be viewed on livestream on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts /7325565/gloriafranklin) will will be 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 17th at St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Friday, October 16th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin (whom she requested) who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
ALCBF
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. James Missionary Baptist Church
