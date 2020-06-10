STAUDT, Gloria LaNell August 21, 1939 June 1, 2020 LaNell Staudt 80 of Stonewall, TX, died peacefully on June 1, 2020 with her daughter, Karen Milder at her side. LaNell was born on West 38th Street in Austin, Texas The fourth of seven children to Chester Lee and Wilma (Farmer) Williams. She attended Austin High School. On July 27, 1985 She married Clinton Joe Staudt (C.J.) In Fredericksburg, TX. They quickly built their home in Stonewall, TX, where many happy memories were created. We Remember LaNell LaNell dearly loved her children and grandchildren, and was a fierce defender and protector of them. She spent time teaching her grandchildren how to swim, hunt, handle a gun responsibly, and how to build a roaring fire. She shared many stories with them and spoiled them all with her generosity they were the light of her eye. She leaves them with memories of cheerful holidays and summer adventures in the Texas Hill Country "God's Country", as she fondly called it. LaNell kept a beautiful yard, complete with water features, koi ponds, water lilies and several flowering beds. She found joy and peace working outside to build beautiful spaces. One of her finest projects was moving an old rock fence/wall from C.J.'s family home place. It was a task few would consider and fewer would complete. She saw the natural beauty in it and it was important to her to preserve this piece of her husband's family history. The rock wall surrounds their home and still stands strong many years later. One of her favorite things was to go antiquing ("treasure hunting") throughout Gillespie County with her sister in law, Shirley Williams. She deeply cherished the time her brother, Elzie Williams spent with her - feeding the deer, hunting on her home property, laughing uproariously at his often inappropriate jokes, and the many conversations they shared. LaNell had a great sense of humor. She was a wonderful cook and often used food to make her friends and family feel comfortable in her home. LaNell loved Big Bend, The Texas Hill Country, Elgin sausage, listening to the Bee Gees, Elton John and Motown, specifically Percy Sledge to name a few. She was a lover of animals and was known to take in stray or abandoned cats, giving each and every one of them a long happy life. LaNell was a strong independent woman. She lived with a will and determination few people have. She suffered many losses throughout her life but persevered, finding joy when and where she could. LaNell met death peacefully with a quiet acceptance and a strong resolve. LaNell is survived by her husband of 35 yrs., C.J.; her children Karen Milder, husband Tim Milder & Timmy Norman, wife Georgia Norman, her grandchildren Timothy & Seth Milder, Courtney & David Norman, her great grandchildren Hailey and Jayden, her sister Judy Adams, Were survived by her sister in laws Sammie and Shirley William's, Bernadine Staudt, her brother in laws Andrew and Lester Staudt, and many nieces and nephews that she loved. LaNell was predeceased by her parents, her sons David & Daniel Norman, her sisters Marion Shelton, Margaret Walden and Sue Jensen, her brothers Bobby & Elzie Williams, her brother in laws Stanley and John Staudt, her sister in law Bernadette Staudt, and her dear friend Lynette Gold. A private memorial is pending. We love LaNell and will miss her. So I thought: maybe death isn't darkness, after all, but so much light wrapping itself around us as soft as feathers - that we are instantly weary of looking, and looking, and shut our eyes. Mary Oliver Psalm 116:8 "For you have delivered my soul from death, my eyes from tears, my feet from stumbling."



