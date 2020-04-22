|
DONOVAN, Gloria Lou Gloria Lou Donovan of Austin passed away on April 15, 2020, age 85, at her home with her children by her side. In her final days Gloria was surrounded by family and friends who loved her deeply. A memorial service will be held at St. Thomas More Church at time when family and friends can safely gather. Gloria was born in Hayward, Minnesota to Gunvold and Thea Olson on September 24, 1934. After graduating from High School, Gloria obtained a degree and worked as an X-Ray technician. She initially worked in Rochester, Minnesota. Gloria was an adventurous soul, so with degree in hand she accepted a job in California bought a sports car and proceeded to drive from Minnesota to California. Shortly after moving to California, Gloria met the man who would become her husband and future Colonel in the US Air Force, Robert "Bob" Donovan. After marrying the couple moved to England. Three of their children Tim, Kelly and Terry were born in England. Their youngest son, Tom, was born in Tucson, Arizona. Gloria was always a gracious military wife who made the trials, tribulations, and moves distinct to military families seamless for her husband and children. After Bob retired from the Air Force he and Gloria resided in Austin, Texas the home of all four of their children. Once settled in Gloria obtained a nursing degree and she worked for several years in the field of chemical rehabilitation. Gloria was an avid golfer, a bridge player, and gardener. She was a generous, kind and fun loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was loved by her family and her presence will be missed by all. Gloria is preceded in death by her devoted husband of fifty four years (Bob), her parents Gunvold and Thea Olson, her brother Paul Olson and his wife Elta, her brother Gordon Olson and his wife Dorothy, her sister Grace and her husband Dale Lorimor and her nephew Dennis Olson. Gloria is survived by her children, Timothy, Kelly, Terry and Tom. She is also survived by her grandchildren Dylan Donovan (Tim Donovan and Rachael Harmon), Freya Donovan (Tim Donovan and Laura Fields) and Harrison Donovan (Tom Donovan and his wife, Karen), great granddaughter Keirra Donovan, her sister and brother in law Marge and Hal Rupard, and many nieces and nephews who Gloria loved and cherished. The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the doctors and care givers. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to s.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 22, 2020