MORENO, Gloria Helen Gloria went to be with her Heavenly Father on February 11, 2019. Gloria was born in Taylor, Texas to Abel Gutierrez and Lucille Castro Gutierrez on April 26, 1931. On October 21, 1950, Gloria married Antonio F. Moreno and together, they celebrated their lives as one for 68 years. A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Gloria Moreno will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 3003 Northland Dr., on Sunday, March 3, at 2:00 o'clock. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Gloria's name be sent to Manos de Cristo, 4911 Harmon Ave., Austin TX 78751 or the . Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 24, 2019