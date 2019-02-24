Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Covenant Presbyterian Church
3003 Northland Dr.
Austin, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Moreno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Moreno

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gloria Moreno Obituary
MORENO, Gloria Helen Gloria went to be with her Heavenly Father on February 11, 2019. Gloria was born in Taylor, Texas to Abel Gutierrez and Lucille Castro Gutierrez on April 26, 1931. On October 21, 1950, Gloria married Antonio F. Moreno and together, they celebrated their lives as one for 68 years. A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Gloria Moreno will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 3003 Northland Dr., on Sunday, March 3, at 2:00 o'clock. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Gloria's name be sent to Manos de Cristo, 4911 Harmon Ave., Austin TX 78751 or the . Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
Download Now