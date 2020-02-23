|
REISSIG, Gloria Reissig was born in Giddings, Texas on September 8, 1937 to Carlton and Lucille Schlosshan. Her father worked in sales for Watkins Products, and her mother was a homemaker who had attended Southwest Texas Teachers College (now Texas State University). Gloria had two siblings, the late John Schlosshan of Giddings, and Carlene Crow of Hutto. In 1955, Gloria graduated from Giddings High School. She was fourth in her class of over 50 students. At the age of 17, Gloria left Giddings and moved to Austin. In Austin, Gloria attended Nixon-Clay Business School, where she learned the skills of shorthand, typing, and dictation. These skills landed her a job at the Texas Highway Department as an administrative technician (then known as a secretary). Her work included processing payments to road contractors. She lived on 12th Street, close to what was then Austin High School, and walked to work every day to the Highway Department Building (now known as the Greer Building) at 11th and Brazos. Eventually a friend at work, Marguerite Touchstone (now Johnson) introduced Gloria to Marguerite's cousin David Reissig, a student at Texas Lutheran College in Seguin. Gloria and David dated about a year before exchanging vows on June 14, 1959, at David's Aunt Kathryn and Uncle Otho's house. Gloria and David were both 21 years old when they began life as a married couple. They were married for over 60 years. After the marriage, Gloria continued to work at the Highway Department. The couple's first son Mike was born in 1960. Their second son Henry was born in 1965. After Henry's birth, Gloria resigned her position to become a full-time mother. David was a carpenter for Carrington Homes, helping to build new homes in Austin. He moved to Calcasieu Lumber Company, where he managed home improvement projects. When David left Calcasieu in 1973 to form Tiger Construction Company, Gloria returned to work as Tiger's office manager. She managed Tiger's office until David retired in early 2003. Throughout her life, Gloria gave her full devotion, love and attention to her family and supported them in the multiple, unmeasurable ways that define the timeless nature of a wife and mother's love. Her legacy will not be measured in physical or worldly accomplishments, or in other ways that can be measured, but instead will continue to be felt and experienced through the appreciation, love, and gratitude of those whom she so fervently loved. Gloria and David were long-time members at St. John's Lutheran Church in south Austin where Gloria often helped with the cleaning of communion chalices. Through the years she also assisted with the care and feeding of a series of family pets including the Reissig's beloved Weimaraner mix Velvet. Gloria is survived by David, her loving husband of over 60 years, sons Mike and Henry, Mike's wife Larrilyn and their daughter Kate, Henry's wife Leah and their daughter Zoe, her sister Carlene Crow, her nephew Mathew Crow, Mat's wife Rhonda and their children Abigail and Bin. The family wishes to thank the skilled nursing, physical therapy, and hospice staff at Brookdale Westlake Hills Senior Living for the care and comfort they provided to Gloria during her long struggle with several ongoing chronic conditions. A viewing will be held at Harrell Funeral home at 4435 Frontier Trail, on Thursday February 27th, from 6-8 pm, followed by a funeral at the same location at 10:00 am Friday, February 28th. Burial will follow at Capital Parks Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 23, 2020