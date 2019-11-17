|
IZARD, Glynn Ray Glynn Ray Izard passed away peacefully on July 8, 2017. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be Saturday November 30, 2019 2:00 PM NW Arboretum DoubleTree 8901 Business Park Dr. Austin. He leaves behind daughter Glynnda Wallingford and husband Gary, son Ross Izard and wife Dana, daughter Rachelle Izard and husband Scott, son Ryan Gillin and wife Jessica, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, friends and loved ones. Glynn was born August 4, 1935 in Harlingen, Texas and grew up in Austin. He chose to follow in his father's footsteps to be a carpenter and later became a general contractor and construction engineer. In the early 1980s he moved with his family to Oklahoma City where he built a home and continued working in construction and co-owned several small businesses with his wife. He was raised with a strong set of Christian values to which he always tried to remain faithful. He was a good provider for his family and never hesitated to extend help to anyone in need.
