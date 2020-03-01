|
|
DOIG, Gordon Arthur AUSTIN, TEXAS Gordon Arthur Doig, 70, longtime resident of Austin, Texas entered into eternal rest on 27 Jan 2020. He was born on 9 Mar 1949 to Robert Arthur & Beatrice Bossler Doig in Cleveland Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Roberta Anne Doig. He is survived by special friends considered family, Sharon Bibbee, Travis & Blanche Elliott, Mike & Susan Rea, Roy & Pam Walker, Troy, Sandy & Griffin Anderson, Tom, Jennifer, Courtney & Brandon Allen and Irene Powell. Many other friends from school, work and his hobby/volunteer interests mourn his passing. Gordon attended UTEP and graduated from UT Austin, earning his Law License. He was an accomplished musician and was active in the Austin community volunteering at the Austin Public Library, Habitat for Humanity and Austin Food Bank. Gordon co-founded the Austin Cactus and Succulent Society. His hobbies included art, travel, photography and collecting plants & pens. A memorial service will be held Friday, 6 Mar at 1:30 p.m. at the Zilker Botanical Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make any donation to Zilker Botanical Gardens.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 1, 2020