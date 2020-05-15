|
|
OAKLEY, Gordon Michael Gordon Michael Oakley, 77, passed away on May 10, 2020. A graveside service was held on Thursday, May 14 at Liberty Hill Cemetery, Liberty Hill, Texas. Gordon was born to Amos M. and Mary Oakley on March 11, 1943 in Liberty Hill, Texas. He attended and graduated from the Texas School for the Blind in Austin and soon after went to work in New York at an institution for boys. He attended college and received a certification in Accounting and Bookkeeping. While working for the institution, he worked at a camp for boys in New Jersey. After his time in New York and New Jersey, Gordon moved to Washington, D.C. and worked as an accountant for a cruise liner. He then returned to Austin and worked for the state until his retirement in 2015. He returned to Burnet in 2015 where he spent the remainder of his life among family. Gordon is preceded in death by his parents Amos Monroe and Mary Ann Oakley. He is survived by his brother, Harvey Oakley; nieces, Tasha Ottmers and family and Amanda Oakley; nephew, Todd Kneese and family. Arrangements under the care of Jenkins Funeral Home, Burnet, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 15, 2020