FLACK, Gordon Rex Gordon Rex Flack passed away June 8, 2019. Gordon was 90 years old and lived a full and wonderful life. He and his wife Janie were currently living at Westminster Retirement Community in Austin, TX. They were married for 63 years. Gordon was born in San Antonio, TX in 1929. His parents Gordon and Inez Flack both preceded him in death as did his second son, Gary Flack. Gordon had two other children Kevin Flack and Karen Flack Thrash. Kevin and his wife Tammie live in Houston, TX. Karen Flack Thrash lives in San Marcos, TX. Gordon had three grandsons that brought him great joy in his lifetime. Colby Flack, son of Kevin and Tammie, is married to Adrienne Flack and they currently reside in Houston, TX. Ryan Flack, son of Kevin and Tammie, lives in San Antonio, TX. Nathan Thrash, son of Karen Flack Thrash and Charles Thrash, also resides in San Antonio. Gordon had two siblings, Larry Flack and Betty Tom Stone. Larry Flack preceded Gordon in death. Betty Stone currently lives in Houston, TX. Gordon received a BBA from Texas A&M University and a MA from Trinity University. He also completed post graduate work in both law and education at UT-Austin. He was an Army officer during the Korean War. Gordon served as a manager for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company early in his professional career in San Antonio, TX. He moved on from that position to become the manager of the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce. Gordon retired from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board as Assistant Commissioner in 1989 after a 23-year career. Gordon and Janie were avid travelers and took many exciting trips that most others would find quite adventurous! He always told his grandsons to "stay curious". He was passionate about politics and helping others. Anyone that knew him would tell you they could always get a good conversation going and he might change his point of view just for the sake of conversation! A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you wish to make donations, please choose the , or Hospice Austin. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 11, 2019