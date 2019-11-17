|
TATE, Gordon "Lynn" Gordon "Lynn" Tate, age 76, of Kingsbury, Texas, passed away on November 14, 2019. Lynn was born on November 22, 1942 in Victoria, Texas, to Harold Glen and Maxine Ellen (Gray) Tate. After graduating from high school, Lynn joined the United States Marine Corps in 1962 during the Cuban Missile Crisis and continued in the Marine Reserves after his active duty tour. In 1968 he received his Certificate of Apprenticeship in the trade of electrician. After many years of being a union electrician, he was elected Business Manager of IBEW Local Union 278 in Corpus Christi, Texas - the youngest business manager ever to be elected in an IBEW local. In that capacity he often managed more than a thousand electricians from all over the country placing them in jobs building the huge refineries in Corpus Christi. Because of his leadership capabilities, in 1978 he was appointed by Governor Dolph Briscoe to be Commissioner of the Texas State Commission of Labor & Standards. Other appointments included Ambassador of Goodwill and Special Assistant to the Attorney General, and he served in Governor Mark White's administration as Director of the Joint Training and Partnership Division whose efforts retrained thousands of workers who had lost their jobs during the economic downturn in the early 1980s. After his service in State government, he created Texans for Civil Justice, an advocacy group which lobbied for the rights of and compensatory damages for catastrophically-injured Texans. Lynn always was mission-driven to look out for the "little guy", those people who worked hard to support their families and who wanted to maintain the standard of living and privileges of the middle class in America. He never ceased to advocate for fair wages and practices for workers in any capacity he served. To no one's surprise, his most important and favorite roles were loving husband, proud father, and doting and adventurous grandfather. Lynn excelled in many sports and led his family and friends into many adventures involving water skiing, snow skiing, motorcycle riding, running, fishing, hunting, skeet shooting, roping and ranching. He earned a reputation for being an avid car, boat and RV trader! He was known for his hilarious storytelling, prompting many family members to request that he tell the same stories over and over again. Throughout his life, he loved the land and the animals the most. That was evident through his actions and his words, especially through his cowboy poetry. He was asked to read his poems in many venuesthe Seguin library, beside the family campfires, and he read them at the Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nevada. During his time in Seguin, he volunteered for the local ICA chapter and served on the statewide Board of Directors for the Independent Cattleman's Association of Texas. He also volunteered each year at Round Up to raise money for Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and participated in the South Texas Cowboy Gathering in support of the Seguin Outdoor Learning Center. Lynn is preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Judy Ann (Walden) Tate Ponton. He is also preceded in death by many of his beloved animals. Survivors include his loving wife of thirty-one years, Sharon G. (Budnick) Tate; brother, Dr. Glen Tate and wife Diana; sister, Sharon (Tate) Knapp and husband David; sister-in-law, Janet (Budnick) Brown and husband Michael; brother-in-law, Russell Budnick; daughters, Debbie Tate, Teri Tate and Laurie Brooks and spouse Curtis Gipson; sons, Guy Tate, and Scott Brooks and wife Deleigh; grandchildren, Cole Brooks, Hannah Brooks, and Braeden Tate Wade and his father Brandon Wade. He is survived by many nieces and nephews, numerous other loving family members and a host of loyal, grieving friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5p to 7p. Funeral service celebrating Lynn's life will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 2p at Tres Hewell Mortuary with Reverend Jeremy Roy officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Dugger Cemetery on South Highway 123. A reception will be held immediately following at the Agricultural Heritage Center (Red Barn). Serving as pallbearers will be Cole Brooks, Scott Brooks, Daniel Darby, Gary Gray, Richard Gray, Derek Knapp, Dustin Knapp and Justin Tate. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Michael Brown, Troy Callaway, Bill Darby, Curtis Gipson, Alan Guisinger, David Knapp, Al Lain, Ronnie McDaniel, Bruce Nixon, Jim Smith, Glen Tate, Guy Tate, Braeden Tate Wade and Brandon Wade. The Tate family wishes to express its deepest gratitude to the many loving helpers who came in the home to give Lynn as much comfort and kindness as he needed. Appreciation also goes to the devoted, skilled nurses of Opus Care Hospice and Limitless Healthcare Staffing. Memorial contributions may be made to the Outdoor Learning Center, 1865 E. US Highway 90, Seguin, TX 78155, Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, TX 78155-1593 or the ALS Association of Texas, 1315 Sam Bass Cir, Round Rock, TX 78681. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 17, 2019