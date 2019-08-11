|
TAYLOR, Gordon Scott Gordon Scott Taylor, 62, of Spicewood passed away peacefully at home on July 19, 2019. He was born at St. David's Hospital in Austin, Texas on December 27, 1956 to Sam and Geneva Hollingsworth Taylor. After graduating from Round Rock High School in 1974 he began his career with the Texas Department of Transportation and retired in 2005. Scott was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Robin Lampton Taylor, sister-in-law & brother-in-law Gail & Gary Desrosiers and numerous extended family and friends. Very special thanks to the staff at Kindred Hospice for their exceptional care. A celebration of life and lunch will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Spicewood Community Center, 7901 County Road 404, in Spicewood from 11 am 2 pm. If you would like to attend the celebration of life, please email your name and number of persons attending to [email protected] by August 23, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kindred Hospice, Thundering Paws Animal Shelter or .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 11, 2019