DELGER, Grace Avonelle Grace Avonelle Delger set sail for heaven on June 4, 2020. She was 101 years young, born March 28, 1919, to Ross and Helen Lee in Marshalltown, Iowa. Grace arrived to an unstable world suffering severe economic depression, and left our presence during a world pandemic. She loved her Methodist Church and her large family. She was preceded in death by three husbands, three sons, two daughters-in-law and a granddaughter. She is survived by one son, one daughter, two daughters-in-law, 15 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and numerous great-great grandchildren. A private family memorial service will be held at Harrell Funeral Home on Frontier Trail on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Grace would be honored by memorial donations to her beloved Dripping Springs United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 99, Dripping Springs, Texas 78620. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 14, 2020.
