MOORS, Grace E. Grace E. Moors, formerly of Houston, TX. Died June 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph G. Moors, Jr. of Bastrop, TX. her brother, Raymond Johnson of Gainesville, FL. and sister, Dolores Heagy of La Marque, TX. Born to Raymond and Sylvia Johnson in Galveston, TX. Oct. 6, 1925. Survivors include ten children: Jay Moors of Houston, TX. Raymond K. Moors of Chino, CA. Ronald Moors of Lufkin, TX. Carol Keener of Spring, TX. Robert Moors of Panama City Beach, FL. William Moors of Bastrop, TX. Maria Carey of Vero Beach, FL. Judy Leath of Seguin, TX. Mike Moors of Taylor, TX. Donna Lafary of Bastrop, TX. Also numerous grand and great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangement will be at Marrs-Jones Funeral Home, 505 Old Austin Hwy, Bastrop, TX. Memorial talk to be given June 22nd at 2PM by a minister of Jehovah's Witnesses. Anyone desiring to make an alternate expression of sympathy may wish to make a memorial gift to Jehovah's Witnesses, Worldwide Work, c/o Smithville Cong., Smithville, TX.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 18, 2019