Grace Quinn

QUINN, Grace Adilene Jones Grace Adilene Jones Quinn born on July 24, 1937 in Kim Colorade, peacefully passed away on October 8, 2020 in Round Rock, Texas. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Mack Quinn, daughters Teresa Quinn Krueger (Glen), Eva Gibbons (Steve), Laura Quinn and son Michael Quinn. Her grandchildren Austin, Christa, Deseree, Brandon, Avery, Alden and Grant and her great grandson Theo. At 3 years old Grace moved to Sand Springs, Oklahoma where she was one of 15 children. Her parents were Ora Lavern Jones and Jack Jones. She graduated from Sand Springs High School in 1955 and attended Oklahoma A&M University. She worked at Sinclair Oil and Gas were she met Mack Quinn. Together they have traveled the world through the years. Grace was an avid artist and painter and generously gave away many of her paintings to friend and family. She loved being a grandmother and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She will be deeply missed and we love you. We would like to give special thanks to San Gabriel Rehabilitation and Traditions Hospice.



