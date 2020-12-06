1/1
Gracie Mae King
KING, Gracie Mae Mrs. Gracie Mae King 88, of Elgin died Friday, November 27th. She was born in Webberville, Tx on August 9, 1932, a daughter of the late Lloyd Piper, and the late Lola Mae Jenkins. The Family Celebration of her Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts /7325565/graciemaeking) will be 12PM on Saturday, December 12th at St. James Baptist Church. Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF, 1309 E. 12th Street and Public Viewing will be 4PM-7PM on Friday, December 11th at Greater Swenson Grove Baptist Church. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration by Franklin who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Austin
1309 E. 12th Street
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 213-4115
