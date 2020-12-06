KING, Gracie Mae Mrs. Gracie Mae King 88, of Elgin died Friday, November 27th. She was born in Webberville, Tx on August 9, 1932, a daughter of the late Lloyd Piper, and the late Lola Mae Jenkins. The Family Celebration of her Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts
/7325565/graciemaeking) will be 12PM on Saturday, December 12th at St. James Baptist Church. Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF, 1309 E. 12th Street and Public Viewing will be 4PM-7PM on Friday, December 11th at Greater Swenson Grove Baptist Church. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration by Franklin who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.