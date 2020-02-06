|
GOTTSCHALK, Graciela "Grace" Graciela "Grace" Gottschalk went home to Jesus on January, 28th 2020 at age 74. Grace was born to Silvestre and Gloria Torres on August 2, 1945 in Laredo, Texas. She grew up in San Antonio, TX and moved to Chicago in 1962. Grace met her husband, Earl Gottschalk in 1973 and got married one year later on June 1, 1974. They had seven children, Diana, Nancy, Bob, Mickey, Julie, Joe and Tom. In 1981, they moved their family to Austin, Texas. She was a Certified Occupational Therapist Assistant for ten years; ardent volunteer for ADAPT; she participated in wheelchair sports like basketball and tennis, loved to play board games and cards; she was a lifelong lover of music and loved to sing at church. In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Grace also loved working in her garden, quilting along with arts and crafts and attending church. When she wasn't filling her home with warmth and kindness, she could be found in her garden taking care of her vegetables and flowers. We will miss her greatly! Her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. Grace joins her parents, Silvestre and Gloria, and her brothers, Silvestre Jr. and Armando, in Heaven. She is survived by her husband, Earl (Bill), her sister, Yolanda, her brother Raul, her children, Diana, Nancy, Robert Jr.(Bob), Julie, Michaela (Mickey), Jose (Joe) and Thomas (Tom), 11 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren. We will always carry your memory in our heart forever!
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 6, 2020