MOORE, Grady Thomas On Friday May 22, 2020, Grady Thomas Moore left this life and went to be with the Lord. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Grady passed away peacefully at home in Dripping Springs, Texas. His loving wife of 62 years, Janice (Combs) Moore was with him in death just as she had been in life, right by his side. In the waning hours of his life he was surrounded by numerous family members and friends who sang, prayed, read scripture, and rejoiced in the hope found in Jesus. Grady was born on August 27th, 1933 in Saba County, Texas. As a boy he spent many hours playing along the banks of Comanche Creek and the Colorado river near Bend, Texas, where he would return year after year for family vacations and reunions. He and his family moved to Dripping Springs in 1941 and became active members of the community. It was here that he would marry and raise three children of his own. In 1953 he graduated from Dripping Springs High School, and then served two years in the United States Army, completing the majority of service at Schofield Barracks, in Hawaii. In the early 1960's he began his lifelong career in the insurance business, working for the Washington National Insurance Agency, with a passionate desire to help others prepare for the future. While he believed in the importance of his profession, he was even more dedicated to the needs of the Dripping Springs community. He served as president of the local school board and was a board member of the Philips Cemetery Association. He volunteered with the Helping Hands food bank and served in numerous other capacities as a volunteer for several civic and school organizations. He was also at the center and was a leader of the Save our Schools Coalition in the late 1970's which prevented the movement of the Dripping Springs High School to the Lake Travis area. His accomplishments and achievements are many, but none more important to him than the well-being of his family and his work at the Dripping Springs Church of Christ. He and Janice worked tirelessly for the Lord, teaching Bible classes, organizing church functions, contributing to missionary efforts, comforting the bereaved, and showing hospitality. Grady served for over 40 years as a shepherd, providing spiritual advice and marital counsel to untold numbers of families and friends. He made countless hospital visits, assisted widows and widowers, encouraged preachers, and ministered to the needs of the poor. On occasions, he would deliver sermons, conduct funerals, and participate in missionary efforts. He also worked in key roles through the process of two major building projects for the church, serving as the project manager and lead designer. Both buildings are in use today; one is now the Dripping Springs City Hall, and the other the other at the present location where the Church of Christ meets at Meadow Oaks Drive. Grady is survived by his loving wife Janice (Combs) Moore, his son Thomas Moore (wife Carole), daughter Anita Merz (husband Roland), and son John Moore (wife Carla). He dearly loved his eight grandchildren and their spouses, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by mother Johnnie (Fry) Moore, father Silas Moore, sister Mary Crumley, and brothers Harland and Jimmy Moore. Grady Moore left an indelible mark of love, service, loyalty, and godliness on the lives of innumerable friends, acquaintances, and especially his family. His life and legacy lives on. He will never be forgotten. His family would like to extend our love and thanks to the members of the Dripping Springs church of Christ, and to the many friends, family members, doctors, nurses, and staff who have ministered to our dad over the years, and are helping to support us now. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 26 at the Dripping Springs Church of Christ at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Philipps Cemetery. A visitation and brief memorial session will be conducted on Monday, May 25th from 6 to 8 PM at the same location. Services will be officiated by his grandsons. A full-length obituary can be found at https://www.harrellfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2020