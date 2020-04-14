Home

BOGUE, Grant Grant Bogue, age 91, of Buda, Texas, died on April 2, 2020, at his residence, attended by his wife of 37 years, Hilda Ochoa (Torres) Bogue. He was born Granvol Grant Bogue on August 28, 1928, in Kansas City, MO, son of Granvol Hurst and Laverna Alberta Marguerite (Harris) Bogue. Grant's early life was spent in eastern Kansas, until moving to Lansing, MI in the early 1940s. He graduated from Sexton High School in Lansing, MI in 1946. He earned his B.A. (1950) in Sociology and Anthropology from Michigan State University. He then served in the Korean War (1951-1953), attaining the rank of Captain in the Air Force. Grant then continued his education, earning his M.A. (1954) from Michigan State University and his PhD (1963) from Wayne State University. While earning his PhD, Grant was employed as a member of Detroit's Children and Youth Commission. As part of that commission, he was an early advocate for the establishment of a crisis help line in Detroit, MI Grant was an assistant professor at Allegheny College (Meadville, PA), and was a professor at the University of Arkansas (Fayetteville, AR), at Texas A & M University (College Station, TX), and at Western Illinois University (Macomb, IL). He also served as the Department Head of Sociology and Anthropology at Western Illinois University for several years. Surviving are his wife, Hilda of Buda, TX; 3 children, Lynn (Ed) Hocraffer of Bushnell, IL; Dr. Ross (Carol) Bogue of Danvers, IL; and Ann (Andrew) Muller of Holmdel, NJ; his former wife, Patricia (Prosser) Bogue; 11 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements provided by Harrell Funeral Home, Kyle. Please visit their website: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com to submit a message to the family of Grant Bogue in his obituary listing.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 14, 2020
