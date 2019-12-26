|
|
EDENS, Grant Grant Edens, 18, of Austin, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was a 4th generation Austinite, born August 27th, 2001. A senior at Westlake High School, he attended Cedar Creek Elementary, and St. Francis School. He was a member of the Westlake Ultimate Frisbee Team and was a Youth Sports Official for the YMCA. Grant served the community by donating his time to i9 Sports, Habitat for Humanity and Brown Santa. He planned to attend Texas State University in the fall. A kind and gentle young man, he was funny and loved practical jokes. An avid sports fan, he often surprised adults with his vast and deep knowledge. He enjoyed being a member of his fantasy football league and was a lifelong Atlanta Falcons fan. Grant enjoyed spending time with his brother, playing video games and making home movies. Grant will be remembered for his steadfast determination to succeed despite many challenges in life. Grant is survived by his parents, Rod and Gina Edens, his younger brother, Zach; grandparents Ernie Gammage and Stephanie Sheppard, Rod and Kathy Edens and Dina Montgomery; uncles John Gammage and Troupe Gammage and aunt Ray Lewis; cousins Lexie, Erica and Garrett Lewis, Aven Gammage, and many other close relatives. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Ginger Gammage and Norm Montgomery. His family would like to express their gratitude to all the teachers, counselors, tutors and doctors who helped support and care for Grant during his life. They would also like to thank family friend Reverend Tim Frickenschmidt and All Saints Presbyterian Church. Services will be held for Grant on Saturday, December 28th at 1:00pm at All Saints Presbyterian Church, 7808 Rialto Blvd. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Austin Child Guidance Center in Grant's memory.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 26, 2019