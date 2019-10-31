Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beck Funeral Home in Austin/Round Rock
15709 Ranch Road 620
Austin, TX 78717
(512) 244-3772
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Beck Funeral Home in Austin/Round Rock
15709 Ranch Road 620
Austin, TX 78717
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Beck Funeral Home in Austin/Round Rock
15709 Ranch Road 620
Austin, TX 78717
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grayce Broadway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grayce Lynn Broadway


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grayce Lynn Broadway Obituary
BROADWAY, Grayce Lynn Grayce Lynn Broadway was born August 2, 1947 in Rome, Italy to Linwood and Grace Luck. Along with her sister Patsy and brother Tim, she lived the life of a military kid in post WW-II Germany. She landed in Orlando, Florida where she graduated 2nd in her class from Colonial High School. She married Bill Broadway in 1965 and had two daughters, Tawnya and Michelle. As an IBM family, she called Florida, Missouri and New Jersey home before moving to her forever home in Round Rock, Texas in 1979. Grayce raised her daughters at home until the passing of her husband Bill in 1985. She then began a working career with positions at Backroad Art Gallery, Austin Community College, and Ventana Glass. She met and married her love Dewey Keith and pursued her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. After attaining her Nursing certification at Temple College, she worked with Dr. Joe Spann at the Veterans Administration Austin Clinic for three years before moving to a family practice in Round Rock. She remained in this profession until retirement. Grayce was known for her strength and grace as a breast cancer survivor, as well as celebrating 30 years of sobriety. She had a keen sense of humor, loved live music, and enjoyed her ladies lunches and card games with friends of up to 40 years in Tonkawa Springs. She became an avid basketball fan and was always up to staying up late to catch the games. Grayce never met an animal she didn't like (goats, lizards, frogs), most especially her dogs. Her greatest joy was her 12 grandchildren, and she delighted in the time they were able to spend with their Granny. Grayce is survived by her husband Dewey Keith of Mason, TX; daughter Tawnya and son-in-law Daniel Etzel of Cibolo, TX; daughter Michelle Broadway and son-in-law Javier Soliz of Georgetown, TX; 12 grandchildren: Amelia, Lillian, Joshua, Cody, Caleb, Tyler, Milam, Mason, Ophelia, Patrick, Bailey, and Brooke; her sister Patsy and brother-in-law, Don Pittman of Orlando, FL; her niece and nephew Jessica Burden and Timothy Pittman of Orlando, FL; and cousin Wayne Satterwhite of Marietta, GA. If you would like to honor her memory, please consider donating to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or Austin Pets Alive. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Beck Funeral Home, 15709 RR 620, Austin 78717. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. with a memorial service following at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grayce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -