BROADWAY, Grayce Lynn Grayce Lynn Broadway was born August 2, 1947 in Rome, Italy to Linwood and Grace Luck. Along with her sister Patsy and brother Tim, she lived the life of a military kid in post WW-II Germany. She landed in Orlando, Florida where she graduated 2nd in her class from Colonial High School. She married Bill Broadway in 1965 and had two daughters, Tawnya and Michelle. As an IBM family, she called Florida, Missouri and New Jersey home before moving to her forever home in Round Rock, Texas in 1979. Grayce raised her daughters at home until the passing of her husband Bill in 1985. She then began a working career with positions at Backroad Art Gallery, Austin Community College, and Ventana Glass. She met and married her love Dewey Keith and pursued her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. After attaining her Nursing certification at Temple College, she worked with Dr. Joe Spann at the Veterans Administration Austin Clinic for three years before moving to a family practice in Round Rock. She remained in this profession until retirement. Grayce was known for her strength and grace as a breast cancer survivor, as well as celebrating 30 years of sobriety. She had a keen sense of humor, loved live music, and enjoyed her ladies lunches and card games with friends of up to 40 years in Tonkawa Springs. She became an avid basketball fan and was always up to staying up late to catch the games. Grayce never met an animal she didn't like (goats, lizards, frogs), most especially her dogs. Her greatest joy was her 12 grandchildren, and she delighted in the time they were able to spend with their Granny. Grayce is survived by her husband Dewey Keith of Mason, TX; daughter Tawnya and son-in-law Daniel Etzel of Cibolo, TX; daughter Michelle Broadway and son-in-law Javier Soliz of Georgetown, TX; 12 grandchildren: Amelia, Lillian, Joshua, Cody, Caleb, Tyler, Milam, Mason, Ophelia, Patrick, Bailey, and Brooke; her sister Patsy and brother-in-law, Don Pittman of Orlando, FL; her niece and nephew Jessica Burden and Timothy Pittman of Orlando, FL; and cousin Wayne Satterwhite of Marietta, GA. If you would like to honor her memory, please consider donating to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or Austin Pets Alive. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Beck Funeral Home, 15709 RR 620, Austin 78717. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. with a memorial service following at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 31, 2019